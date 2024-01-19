Louis Vuitton Fall '24 Collection Celebrates Diversity in Western Wear

The Louis Vuitton Fall '24 collection takes inspiration from the USA and its heritage of Western wear and workwear. The collection features cowboys portrayed in a more diverse and inclusive way, representing the original cowboys who were Black and Native American. Artists from the Dakota and Lakota tribes contributed to the accessories, adding hand-paintings and desert flower embroideries to the Speedy bag.





