Loudoun County School Board questioned about transparency and notification policies

Loudoun County Superintendent Aaron Spence why the Loudoun County community was not immediately notifiedFor the first time since 7News started asking this question, LCPS now appears to be sending notifications to the community. Monday evening, parents received a notification from LCPS that there was a student overdose at Freedom High School.

Following several student overdoses this year and school sexual assaults in 2021, 7News is asking the incoming Loudoun County School Board if changes need to be made to increase transparency. 7News asked the new school board about Policy 1035 which can ban individual elected school board members from getting important information from the superintendent and LCP





