Lou Holtz doubles down on Ohio State, Ryan Day comments: ‘I felt Notre Dame won the football game’

Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz apologized to Marcus Freeman for helping Ohio State get fired up, but stood by his comments about Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. With Saturday’s win, Ohio State swept a two-game series from the Irish, winning 21-10 in Columbus last year. “Not only did we get after these guys physically last year, but we did it again here at the end of the game,” Day said after the game. “...

“... We had one bald half a couple of years ago up in Ann Arbror. We did. The second half,” Day said after the game, referring to a 2021 loss to Michigan. “But every game we play in, we’re physical. We are. I don’t know where that narrative comes from, but that ends tonight.”

Asked if he believed Ohio State was still a soft team after Saturday’s game, Holtz repeated an earlier opinion that he sees a ceiling on the Buckeyes’ potential. “I don’t believe they’ll win a national championship, no,” Holtz said. “I’m not sure they’ll beat Penn State and Michigan. I don’t think they will. I don’t think they’re necessarily a soft team.

Holtz called Day’s record “outstanding.” However, he said he watched almost all of the small list of losses in Day’s career and said the more physical team “usually won that game.”

Asked if he believed Ohio State was still a soft team after Saturday’s game, Holtz repeated an earlier opinion that he sees a ceiling on the Buckeyes’ potential.

“I don’t believe they’ll win a national championship, no,” Holtz said. “I’m not sure they’ll beat Penn State and Michigan. I don’t think they will. I don’t think they’re necessarily a soft team. I just felt the way Notre Dame could win the game — and would win it — was dominating the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Often Notre Dame ran the ball very, very well. It’s just one of those things.

“I have great respect for coach Day and Ohio State’s team. But they’re not a real physical football team. They played pretty well on defense, but go look at them in all their games. It’s all about the pass, all about one-on-one. The way you beat that team is just beat them up physically up front.”

