Lottery Jackpot Grows Amidst Increasing Interest

For 10 years, Roger Neveau has been buying lottery tickets regularly, and in that amount of time, he's won 21 bucks, at most, on one ticket. Neveau is among the masses holding out hope that one day those 21 bucks look more like 21 million. "Yeah, I always buy two bucks worth," said Neveau."At least it gives me a shot. You can't win if you don't play." With no one winning Wednesday's Powerball , the jackpot has grown, making it among the largest in U.S. lottery history.

"You can see there's kind of been a jackpot mania in the last few years," said Peter Sullivan. Sullivan is the founder and CEO of Jackpocket, a mobile app — live in 18 states and jurisdictions in the U.S. — that lets users play the official lottery from their own phone. "This digital approach is allowing more people to participate for the first time ever," said Sullivan."And more people are getting interested in the lottery due to tha

Lottery Jackpot Powerball Mobile App Digital Approach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10News / 🏆 732. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Powerball jackpot grows to $687M, Mega Millions soars to $875M while Pa. Lottery upgrades systemIf you're feeling some St. Patrick's Day magic, you might want to buy a lottery ticket.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Powerball lottery jackpot grows to $1 billion for Wednesday drawingThe Powerball jackpot surpassed $1 billion, making it the fourth largest prize in game history in time for Wednesday's drawing.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

BetMGM's Record-High Progressive Jackpot Eclipses $4MLargest progressive jackpot in operator's history grows by the minute in New Jersey.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Maker price grows amidst controversial Ethena Labs proposalMaker Protocol (MKR) price is gaining 17% on week as the community of the native token of the Ethereum-based protocol is set to vote for a proposal that aims to boost a credit line for Ethena Labs, a DeFi protocol.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Lottery Winner in New Jersey Scores $1.13 Billion JackpotSupersized lottery jackpots may have some people fantasizing about what they would do with the funds if they won, whether that would be buying a home, paying off debt or saving. It is, however, an even more important question for those who actually do win the lottery, like the lucky person in New Jersey who just scored a nearly $1.13 billion windfall from Mega Millions on Tuesday. Lottery winners are faced with many options. Some winners of past jackpots or even smaller prizes have said they planned to go the homebuying route. For example, a North Carolina man who landed $1 million from a Mega Millions ticket in 2023 indicated he had plans to use it on getting a home. MEGA MILLIONS ANNOUNCES WINNER OF $1.13 BILLION JACKPOT That has also happened for lottery-winning participants that appear on the HGTV series "My Lottery Dream Home" and, according to a recent Realtor.com report, the show offers insight on what houses they purchase

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Drawing nears for $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that is 9th largest in US historyThe estimated $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot ranks as the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »