Lost Documentary 815 Digs Into the Crazy Production of the Show's Pilot

A Lost fan has created hours of new video, dedicated to investigating the history of the series' pilot. Stefan Lensa, known on YouTube as kuhpunkt, turned the story of one of ABC's most notable shows into a six-part documentary, with thematically appropriate titles themed around airline terminology.

Lost, one of the most popular series of its era, is credited with revolutionizing the way audiences watch TV. During its six seasons of twists and turns, the show normalized the idea of elaborate, long-form storytelling and made it more or less impossible for casual fans to jump on and off with a single episode.

"I made a documentary about the creation of Lost, because the story behind it was so fascinating to me and it was never told in a way that did it justice to me," Lensa told ComicBook.com in an email."There were many great articles, but they never covered the whole story, and not in as much detail as I wanted. headtopics.com

"The result was this six part series that is covering pretty much everything there is to know about the Lost pilot and how it was made, from its inspiration and early days to the creative evolution, to the production/post-production and marketing and business drama behind it all," Lensa added.

In addition to the two documentaries mentioned here, prolific film composter Michael Giacchino took to social media earlier this week to tease a concert coming in 2024. With few details to give so far, one thing is certain: to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this series Lost, there will be some kind of event where the music from the series is played live. headtopics.com

