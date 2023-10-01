Losses piling up for Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow limited by calf injury

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.

Ex-Charger Jerry Tillery ejected for late hit on LA QB Justin Herbert Patriots pull QB Mac Jones after 2 turnovers lead directly to Cowboys touchdownsThe Bengals got to the Titans 3 and had to settle for a field goal from Evan McPherson. They never got that close again in dropping to 1-3.

“We weren’t able to find it, weren’t able to complete balls down the field, weren’t able to really do anything,” Burrow said. “So, we’ve got a lot to get fixed.”despite an 0-2 start. That team rebounded by winning its next two. With a chance to repeat that start Sunday, the Bengals were outgained 400-211 and let Tennessee play keep-away holding the ball for more than 34 minutes.

Henry runs for TD, throws for score as Titans rout Burrow, Bengals 27-3Ryan Tannehill threw for 240 yards and a touchdown and the Tennessee Titans rebounded from the franchise’s worst offensive performance in 49 years by routing the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Sunday.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (2) hits Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches play against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) speaks with Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa (65) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. “This was unacceptable ...,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said. “And I’ve got the confidence that we’ve got everything we need in this locker room to get right and get back on track next week. Disappointing this is not the expectation we had going into this game.”

Burrow didn’t complete a pass longer than 17 yards, both short tosses that receivers helped with yards after the catches.

They also lost starting cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt to a concussion, and wide receiver Tee Higgins never returned from a rib injury after catching two passes for 19 yards.

“Whenever Tee’s not out there, we’re not as good of a football team,” Burrow said.“It’s probably my first time seeing him through an injury like this besides, you know, that knee,” Chase said of Burrow’s torn ACL in 2020 as a rookie. “But being on the team with him, this is the first time like that. So, he’s just going through a little adversity, and he’s going to be back and better in no time.”

For now, opposing defenses know Burrow won’t be scrambling around much or able to escape the pocket He ran three times for a net of 1 yard. That allows upcoming opponents to keep focusing on defending against the pass.

Two-time All-Pro Titans safety Kevin Byard said they made sure to take away Burrow’s options and especially know where Chase was at all times. Tennessee sacked Burrow three times andThe Bengals got lucky on one would-be turnover by Burrow with replay ruling his arm was going forward when hit and stripped by Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Burrow was asked about battling his instincts given he’s not fully healthy.

“It’s hard to say,” Burrow said. “Playing the way I’m playing, you’ve just got to get better in practice, continue to stack days, get better every day.”

He remains confident that the Bengals still can be a playoff team.

“That’s so far in the future we’ve just got to worry about tomorrow, and getting better tomorrow at this point,” Burrow said.