Los legisladores vuelven a Washington entre incertidumbre sobre el liderazgo de la Cámara

En la tarde de hoy, los legisladores republicanos tendrán una reunión a puerta cerrada en donde discutirán los pasos a seguir tras la destitución la semana pasada como presidente de la Cámara de Representantes.

La presión para elegir a un presidente se ve exacerbada por la violencia en Israel y la franja de Gaza, tras un fin de semana donde se evidenció la mayor escalada en el conflicto palestino-israelí en décadas.

Read more:

sdut »

Buzz: Biden mean to his dogs, Gettysburg saved, Gingrich gets a VespaNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your i

House border watchdog hits Mayorkas ‘stall tactics,’ threatens contemptNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your i

Los muertos en los sismos en Afganistán suben a 2.000Fuertes sismos en el oeste de Afganistán mataron a 2.000 personas, según indicó el domingo un vocero del Talibán afgano.

Tribal leaders and researchers have mapped the ancient 'lost suburbs' of Los AngelesThe “Mapping Los Angeles Landscape History” project seeks to illustrate major Los Angeles area Indigenous settlements.

Tribal leaders and researchers have mapped the ancient 'lost suburbs' of Los AngelesThe 'Mapping Los Angeles Landscape History' project seeks to illustrate major Los Angeles area Indigenous settlements.

At least 8, including 4 Chicago police officers, injured in Washington Park crash following shootingFour Chicago police officers were among the eight people injured in a multiple vehicle crash following a shooting on Saturday afternoon in the Washington Park…