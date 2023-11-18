Los Gatos Football Team Wins Semifinal Game with Fourth-Down Conversions

Los Gatos quarterback AJ Minyard #16 and his teammates celebrate their 21-17 victory over St. Ignatius in the CCS Division I semifinal football game, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in San Francisco, Calif. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group)SAN FRANCISCO – Los Gatos coach Mark Krail certainly isn’t averse to going for it on fourth down in certain circumstances. Los Gatos converted two pivotal fourth-down plays in the second half against host St.
Ignatius during the Central Coast Section Division I second-round game Friday. The first produced the eventual game-winning touchdown by Boxer Kopcsak-Yeung in the third quarter; the second was for a key first down as Los Gatos ran out the clock in an eight-minute drive as it beat St. Ignatius 21-17. “Shoot, we’re going to play to win,” said Krail about the final fourth-down play, a fake punt for a 25-yard pass from Jaylen Thomas to Kopcsak-Yeung from the Los Gatos 32 with 5 minutes, 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter. “I didn’t want to put that much time on our defense to try to keep them out with one scor
