Los Gatos Football Team Wins Semifinal Game with Fourth-Down Conversions

Los Gatos quarterback AJ Minyard #16 and his teammates celebrate their 21-17 victory over St. Ignatius in the CCS Division I semifinal football game, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in San Francisco, Calif. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group)SAN FRANCISCO – Los Gatos coach Mark Krail certainly isn’t averse to going for it on fourth down in certain circumstances. Los Gatos converted two pivotal fourth-down plays in the second half against host St.

Ignatius during the Central Coast Section Division I second-round game Friday. The first produced the eventual game-winning touchdown by Boxer Kopcsak-Yeung in the third quarter; the second was for a key first down as Los Gatos ran out the clock in an eight-minute drive as it beat St. Ignatius 21-17. “Shoot, we’re going to play to win,” said Krail about the final fourth-down play, a fake punt for a 25-yard pass from Jaylen Thomas to Kopcsak-Yeung from the Los Gatos 32 with 5 minutes, 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter. “I didn’t want to put that much time on our defense to try to keep them out with one scor





🏆 18. mercnews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prep roundup: Los Gatos edges Branham in a thriller to reach CCS D-I volleyball finalLos Gatos advances to play top-seeded Salinas in title match Saturday. Monte Vista girls, Las Lomas boys among water polo teams to reach NCS quarterfinals.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 18. / 67,76 Read more »

Los Gatos foodies say hello to Parkside, farewell to The PalmsTasting House, Grocer+Goddess reopen in town.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 18. / 67,76 Read more »

Single family residence sells for $2.5 million in Los GatosA spacious historic house located in the first block of Ashler Avenue in Los Gatos has new owners. The 2,136-square-foot property, built in 1915, was sold on Sept. 29, 2023. The $2,480,000 purchase…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 18. / 67,76 Read more »

Man steals one beer from 6-pack every day at Los Gatos storeSeparate shoplifting incident reported at same Walgreens.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 18. / 67,76 Read more »

Big homebuilder lands deal to buy long-time hotel in Los GatosA big Bay Area homebuilder has struck a deal to buy a Depression-era Los Gatos hotel.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 18. / 67,76 Read more »

The top 10 most expensive home sales in Los Gatos, reported the week of Oct. 16A house that sold for $6.8 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Los Gatos in the past two weeks.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 18. / 67,76 Read more »