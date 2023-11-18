HEAD TOPICS

Los Gatos Football Team Wins Semifinal Game with Fourth-Down Conversions

Los Gatos quarterback AJ Minyard and his teammates celebrate their victory over St. Ignatius in the CCS Division I semifinal football game. Los Gatos coach Mark Krail discusses the team's strategy of going for it on fourth down and their successful conversions in the game.

Los Gatos, Football, Victory, Fourth Down, Conversions, Strategy

Los Gatos quarterback AJ Minyard #16 and his teammates celebrate their 21-17 victory over St. Ignatius in the CCS Division I semifinal football game, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in San Francisco, Calif. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group)SAN FRANCISCO – Los Gatos coach Mark Krail certainly isn’t averse to going for it on fourth down in certain circumstances. Los Gatos converted two pivotal fourth-down plays in the second half against host St.

Ignatius during the Central Coast Section Division I second-round game Friday. The first produced the eventual game-winning touchdown by Boxer Kopcsak-Yeung in the third quarter; the second was for a key first down as Los Gatos ran out the clock in an eight-minute drive as it beat St. Ignatius 21-17. “Shoot, we’re going to play to win,” said Krail about the final fourth-down play, a fake punt for a 25-yard pass from Jaylen Thomas to Kopcsak-Yeung from the Los Gatos 32 with 5 minutes, 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter. “I didn’t want to put that much time on our defense to try to keep them out with one scor

