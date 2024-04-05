Los Angeles Receives Funding for Transportation Improvements

The people of Los Angeles will see the benefits of the funding before, during, and after the Olympics . LA Metro will receive nearly $710 million for the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project and sections two and three of the Purple Line subway extension.

Another $160 million will fund street and transit infrastructure, traffic safety, and connect communities.

