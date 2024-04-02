Los Angeles Public Library Becomes a Publisher with Angel City Press Donation

The Los Angeles Public Library has become a publisher after accepting the donation of Angel City Press. The library system, which manages 73 branches and houses over eight million books, now oversees the publishing operation of Angel City Press. This move came after the retirement of Angel City Press co-founders Paddy Calistro and Scott McAuley, who offered to donate the publishing operation to the library.

The library accepted the offer, ensuring that Angel City Press' tradition of showcasing the culture of Los Angeles will continue

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christen Press dreams of Angel City FC return after lengthy ACL recoveryThe star forward, speaking at Sunday’s Fan Fest, has had four surgeries since suffering a knee injury in June 2022, just eight games into ACFC’s first season

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Angel City can't keep pace with fast-starting Kansas City in lossGoals from Sydney Leroux and Madison Curry aren't enough to rescue Angel City FC from a 4-2 loss to unbeaten Kansas City.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Cruz and Cornyn should support the PRESS Act to protect press freedomForty-nine states protect journalist-source confidentiality. But the federal government does not. The PRESS Act is the strongest federal “shield” bill for...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Angel City FC season preview: Aiming to become contendersACFC, after enduring a coaching change and making the postseason for the first time, sets its sights on competing for an NWSL championship

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Amid board squabbles, Angel City seeking new owner for controlling stake of franchiseAngel City FC is seeking a new majority owner, and more funding, amid reported tension among some of the team's board members.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Bay FC shocks Angel City with 1-0 win in first-ever NWSL gameBay FC played an inspiring, if also chaotic brand of football as it knocked off a quality Angel City side in Los Angeles.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »