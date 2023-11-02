Los Angeles police shoot armed suspect in Calabasas

Police said they originally arrived after some called 911 and reported an assault with a deadly weapon. The situation escalated leading to officers shooting the man. He proceeded to run away from law enforcement before reaching Sagebush Cantina on Calabasas Road. Paramedics rushed the suspect to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition, however, LAPD confirmed that authorities performed CPR on him. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

