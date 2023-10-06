Los Angeles model found dead in apartment died from ‘homicidal violence,’ medical examiner rules

A freelance model who was found dead in her Los Angeles apartment last month died from 'homicidal violence,' the medical examiner said Friday. Maleesa Mooney, 31, was one of two models found dead in their apartments in Los Angeles days apart. Mooney's lived at the Skye at Bunker Hill Apartments in downtown Los Angeles.

' Mooney primarily worked as a real estate agent with NestSeekers International showing million dollar homes but was going back into modeling, Pauline previously told Fox News Digital. 'She was showing million-dollar homes and was in the process of closing a few,' Pauline said. The Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating her death.

