Los Angeles Lakers Beat Milwaukee Bucks in Double Overtime

The Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in a thrilling double overtime game. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard put on impressive performances.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers - March 09, 2024Russell goes 9-12 from long-range, scores 44 as Lakers squeeze past Bucks

Christian Wood has arthroscopic knee surgery in Los Angeles Lakers' latest injury setbackLakers big man Christian Wood had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the latest injury setback for Los Angeles’ depth players. The Lakers provided no time frame for Wood’s recovery from the procedure, which was performed Tuesday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

