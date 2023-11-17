Los Angeles Homeowner Has Concealed Carry Permit Revoked After Defending Home

A Los Angeles homeowner had his concealed carry permit revoked just days after using a firearm to defend his home against robbers. The homeowner, Vince Ricci, expressed his frustration in a video for the NRA, stating that California has now suspended his Second Amendment rights. Ricci claims that his permit was revoked because he yelled at Los Angeles police officers during their investigation of the incident. He also criticized the LAPD for their alleged sloppy police work.

