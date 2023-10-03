The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

LAFC is 11-8-7 in Western Conference play. LAFC ranks second in the Western Conference drawing 184 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game. United is 8-8-8 in Western Conference games. United ranks seventh in the MLS drawing 174 corner kicks, averaging 5.6 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1. TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has 14 goals and five assists for LAFC. Ryan Hollingshead has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane has eight goals and one assist for United. Teemu Pukki has scored five goals over the last 10 games. LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game. headtopics.com

United: 2-3-5, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Sounders' Yeimar scores for both teams in 1-1 draw with Minnesota

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Ryan Hollingshead (injured), Giorgio Chiellini (injured), Diego Rosales (injured).