Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks - October 12, 2023

See the probable starting pitcher matchup for the MLB NLDS Game 3 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks on October 11, 20...Preview the October 11 NLDS Game 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks with recent trends, how to watch, livest...

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Lynn is a "safe bet" to start Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Taylor is not in the lineup Monday for Game 2 of the NLDS versus the Diamondbacks, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Longoria is being considered day-to-day after being struck on the hand by a pitch during Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Pfaadt will start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOXSports »

Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2If you have a possible story idea, please send it to connect12news.com or 602-444-1212.

Los Angeles Dodgers get STUNNED again by the Diamondbacks at home | Flippin' BatsBen Verlander and Alex Curry break down game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dbacks received a stellar start from Zac Gallen and were able to push across four runs.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Line MovementLos Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

MLB Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Box Score - Oct 09, 2023Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game box score for Oct 09, 2023.

Los Angeles vs Arizona Betting Matchup & Odds October 11, 2023Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks look to sweep Dodgers in NLDS Game 3The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 lead in the series, and can advance to the NLCS with a win.