Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Pitcher Connor Brogdon from Philadelphia Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Connor Brogdon from the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league pitcher Benony Robles on Saturday. Brogdon was designated for assignment on Tuesday after allowing six runs over two innings in three appearances for the Phillies this season. The 29-year-old right-hander had a 10-8 record with a 3.88 ERA in 142 games, including two starts, over five seasons in Philadelphia. Robles, a 23-year-old left-hander, was 4-2 with a 3.

86 ERA in 33 games for High-A Great Lakes last year. In five minor league seasons, he was a combined 13-16 with a 4.67 ERA and 277 strikeouts in 250 2/3 innings. He was signed by the Dodgers in 2017.Varland returns to the Dodgers after making the 26-man roster for the season-opening series in Seoul, South Korea. He retired the only batter he faced in his lone appearance.Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA team

