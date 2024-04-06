Los Angeles Clippers overcome deficit to beat Denver Nuggets

Paul George scored 28 points, James Harden added 20 and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame an early 17-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 102-100 on Thursday night. The Clippers snapped a five-game skid at home despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard , who missed his second straight game because of a sore right knee. Nikola Jokic had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists â his 24th triple-double of the season â to lead Denver, but missed a potential winning 3-point attempt as time expired.
Aaron Gordon added 18 points. Denver had won two in a row and six of eight. 'Kawhi didn't play but they have multiple guys who can defend multiple positions. That's why they're so good,' Jokic said. Nuggets coach Michael Malone was ejected with 7:54 remaining in the game
Los Angeles Clippers Denver Nuggets Paul George James Harden Kawhi Leonard Nikola Jokic Aaron Gordon Basketball
