Los Angeles Clippers overcome deficit to beat Denver Nuggets

Paul George scored 28 points, James Harden added 20 and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame an early 17-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 102-100 on Thursday night. The Clippers snapped a five-game skid at home despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard , who missed his second straight game because of a sore right knee. Nikola Jokic had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists â his 24th triple-double of the season â to lead Denver, but missed a potential winning 3-point attempt as time expired.

Aaron Gordon added 18 points. Denver had won two in a row and six of eight. 'Kawhi didn't play but they have multiple guys who can defend multiple positions. That's why they're so good,' Jokic said. Nuggets coach Michael Malone was ejected with 7:54 remaining in the game

Los Angeles Clippers Denver Nuggets Paul George James Harden Kawhi Leonard Nikola Jokic Aaron Gordon Basketball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSLA / 🏆 552. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Los Angeles Clippers face tough matchup against Denver Nuggets without Kawhi LeonardThe Los Angeles Clippers are facing a challenging game against the Denver Nuggets without their star player Kawhi Leonard, who is listed on the injury report with right knee soreness. The Clippers' playoff chances are looking grim as they struggle to secure a spot in the postseason.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Los Angeles Clippers overcome deficit to beat Denver NuggetsPaul George scores 28 points as the Los Angeles Clippers defeat the Denver Nuggets 102-100 despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Nikola Jokic records a triple-double for the Nuggets.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers Line MovementMilwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Los Angeles Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Line MovementLos Angeles Clippers vs Chicago Bulls

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Line MovementNBA line and odds movement for Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans on Mar 15, 2024.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Los Angeles Clippers News: Russell Westbrook Expected To Return to Lineup Next WeekLos Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is expected to return to the court sometime next week.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »