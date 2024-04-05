Los Angeles Clippers overcome deficit to beat Denver Nuggets

Paul George scored 28 points, James Harden added 20 and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame an early 17-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 102-100 on Thursday night. The Clippers snapped a five-game skid at home despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard , who missed his second straight game because of a sore right knee. Nikola Jokic had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists — his 24th triple-double of the season — to lead Denver, which had won two in a row and six of eight.
Aaron Gordon added 18 points. Nuggets coach Michael Malone was ejected with 7:54 remaining in the game. He came on the court to argue with the officials and was hit with two technical fouls. The Clippers took a 75-70 lead into the fourth. They made 9 of 10 free throws while extending their lead to 90-79. George returned for the Clippers and Jokic came back too, and the Nuggets outscored the Clippers 18-8 to trail 98-97
