Los Angeles City Council Approves Wage Increase for Bus Drivers and Utility Workers

The Los Angeles City Council has approved a wage increase for city bus drivers , mechanics, and utility workers . The workers' base wages will be raised to $24.14 per hour starting this year, with plans to increase it to $25.

36 per hour by 2024-25 fiscal year. The decision was made with an 11-0 vote by the council.

Los Angeles City Council Wage Increase Bus Drivers Mechanics Utility Workers

