Lords of the Fallen: A Dark Fantasy Soulslike Game

A follow-up to the 2014 title, Lords of the Fallen picks up over 1,000 years after where the first left off. The game comes from developer Hexworks and publisher CI Games, the latter of which has also helped produce titles like the Sniper Ghost Warrior series. Just like its predecessor, the new Lords of the Fallen is a soulslike game built around difficult boss fights in a dark fantasy world.

Lords of the Fallen has two different areas that players will explore: Axiom, which is the world of the living, and Umbral, the realm of the dead. These two worlds are aesthetically distinct, drawing inspiration from a myriad of different horror and fantasy sources. The game also boasts an array of grotesque enemies, each with their own moves and attributes that make for a roster of unique challenges throughout the two environments for players to conquer that's garnered Lords of the Fallen critical praise

