Looting hits Mexico's Acapulco after devastating Hurricane Otis

with winds of 165 miles per hour (266 km per hour) early on Wednesday, flooding the city, tearing roofs from homes, stores and hotels, submerging vehicles, and severing communication, road, and air connections., and more than 8,000 armed forces members were sent to help clean up the stricken port.

Reuters video showed people carrying boxes from a wrecked supermarket and loading up cars. Inside, shelves were bare. In addition to the 27 fatalities, four people are still missing, Mexican authorities said on Friday morning.

Governments sent messages of solidarity to Mexico over Otis, and Pope Francis expressed his condolences on Friday.People sit in front of a damaged building, in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis, in Acapulco's Diamond Zone, Mexico, October 27. REUTERS/Quetzalli Nicte-HaThe U.S. government said it stood ready to provide any support requested by Mexico, and delivered road-clearing equipment to help open up roads in Guerrero. headtopics.com

"Nature, the creator protected us, even with the fury of the hurricane," he added. "There's a lot of material damage but luckily we're not registering too many deaths." Mexico's finance ministry said it would activate funds for over $600 million to tackle the storm damages.

