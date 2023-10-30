Loot Season 2 Release Date Rumors: When Is It Coming Out?

is a comedy series streaming on Apple TV Plus. The plot revolves around Molly Novak (née Wells), who discovers that her tech billionaire husband is in an extra-marital relationship with his younger assistant. She subsequently divorces him and receives $87 billion in settlement. After spending the initial few days in utter debauchery, she becomes involved with the charitable foundation she once founded and begins a journey of self-exploration.

Season 1 started streaming between June 24, 2022, and August 12, 2022, and garnered mostly positive responses. If you are curious about when Season 2 is coming out, we got you covered.Loot Season 2 release date could arrive sometime in 2024.

In July 2022, Loot was renewed for the second season. Matt Cherniss, Apple TV Plus’ head of programming, said in a statement, “Thanks to Maya, Alan, Matt, and the entire incredibly talented Loot cast and creative team who have created a show filled with captivating and endearing characters, and hilarious and heartwarming moments throughout each episode. This show has captured the hearts of global audiences, and we can’t wait for season two. headtopics.com

In May 2023, Loot shut down production because of the writers’ strike. According to reports, it was unknown when, or even if, it would restart. As of October 2023, even though WGA has ended its strike, the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, has since gone on strike, and no end seems to be in sight for it. Optimistically, if the strike ends within the next few weeks, and the production resumes, the audience can expect Loot to come out sometime in 2024.

Interview: Suitable Flesh Writer Dennis Paoli on Body-Swapping, Stuart Gordon, and Adapting Lovecraft Joe Lynch’s Suitable Flesh is more than just a throwback to the campy outrageous Lovecraft adaptations of Stuart Gordon; it’s…The television world is in mourning as iconic Friends actor Matthew Perry has passed away at the age of 54.…Here are the Disney 100 quiz answers for today, Oct 30. This guide provides players with all five of the…Here are the Disney 100 quiz answers for today, Oct 29. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: comingsoonnet »

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode #15 Release Date & TimeJujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 15 will likely follow up on the previous episode's cliffhanger and show once again what Toji Fushiguro can do. Read more ⮕

Heartland Docs, DVM Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date & Time on Disney PlusWondering how you long you'll have to wait for Episode 5 of Heartland Docs, DVM Season 5? Here's when it arrives for streaming online. Read more ⮕

Family Guy Season 22 Episode 5 Release Date & Time on HuluIf you're waiting for Episode 5 of Family Guy Season 22, here's when you can start streaming and watching it online. Read more ⮕

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 4 Release Date & Time on Adult SwimThe release date and time for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 4 has been revealed. Here's when you can watch the new episode. Read more ⮕

Upload Season 4: Release Date Prediction, Renewal Chances & Everything We KnowUpload season 4 will continue Nathan and Nora's journey to expose the conspiracy behind Lakeview - here's everything we know. Read more ⮕

Loki Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date & Time on Disney PlusCurious about the Loki Season 2 Episode 6 release date and time? We have all the details on the upcoming episode right here. Read more ⮕