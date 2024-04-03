Four Loop office buildings could be transformed into residences with massive tax breaks. Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to speak on the project and detail his plans to move forward with negotiations for four office-to-residential properties.

This project is part of the LaSalle Street Reimagined initiative launched by Lori Lightfoot in 2022. Four projects have been chosen to move forward with the formal city review process.

