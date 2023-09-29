Looming shutdown rattles families who rely on Head Start program for disadvantaged children

Head Start programs serving more than 10,000 disadvantaged children would immediately lose federal funding if the government shutdown isn't averted. The programs set to lose money serve just a fraction of the 820,000 children enrolled nationally at any given time.

Located in Florida, Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts and South Carolina, they are in trouble because their grants start on Sunday, just as the shutdown would begin, said Tommy Sheridan, the deputy director for the National Head Start Association.

They wouldn’t necessarily close their doors immediately. Various entities run the programs, including school districts, YMCAs and other nonprofits. Depending on how deep their pockets are, some of these operators, like Ferguson’s program, could readjust their finances to keep the programs going, at least short term.

“But from the ones that I’ve spoken to, there are some that really don’t have extensive possibilities,” Sheridan said. Many are located in poor communities, close to the families they seek to lift out of poverty with programs that include preschool as well as services to infants and toddlers that include home visits. Over the course of a year, as children come and go, the number served tops 1 million.

