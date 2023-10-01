Looks Like Star Wars KOTOR Remake Is In Real Trouble

Read update Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT UPDATE: 2023/09/29 11:29 EST BY KYLE GRATTON KOTOR Remake Trailer Delisted Over Licensing IssuesAccording to Kotaku, the trailer for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic trailer was delisted from the PlayStation YouTube channel due to issues with a music license. A Sony spokesperson told Kotaku that delisting trailers is normal practice for the publisher when a music license within said trailer has expired.

Some new evidence has suggested that the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake could be in real trouble. The Embracer Group and Aspyr Media, the developer behind many Star Wars ports — including the original KOTOR on Nintendo Switch — announced the PS5 console exclusive remake as part of the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase. However, it has had a somewhat turbulent development since, with Aspyr's parent company, Saber Interactive, taking over development last year.

BioWare's original 2003 RPG title is heralded as one of the best Star Wars games of all time, telling a story set four thousand years before the era of the Galactic Empire.

What's Going On with Star Wars: KOTOR's Remake?Initially announced in 2021, it's unclear what's going on with the KOTOR remake as the publisher behind it is undergoing layoffs and cancelling projects.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Gets Concerning Update From PlayStationPlayStation continues to be dodgy about its forthcoming KOTOR remake.

BioWare's original 2003 RPG title is heralded as one of the best Star Wars games of all time, telling a story set four thousand years before the era of the Galactic Empire. Following the fall of hundreds of Jedi Knights, the protagonist must defeat Darth Malak and his Sith armada while delving deeper into the lore of this time. Unfortunately, since 2003, much of this has become non-canonical with Disney's erasure of many of the old Star Wars stories outside the movies to make way for its own, but many were hopeful that KOTOR's remake could be a sign that Disney was willing to reincorporate KOTOR into its current continuity.The KOTOR Remake's Trailer Has Been Delisted As spotted by Redditor TricolorChutoy, the KOTOR remake's 2021 reveal trailer has recently been delisted on the official PlayStation YouTube channel. While the developer has yet to make any official comment on the matter, many are already beginning to speculate that a cancelation may be inevitable. The game's development has already been somewhat turbulent, with reports that the KOTR remake has been delayed indefinitely as of July 2022.

A month later, there was some reassurance that the title was still in development at Saber Interactive, but there had been no news surrounding it in the year that followed. It is possible that the game has undergone enough changes since Saber took over from Aspyr that the old trailer had been removed due to becoming outdated, but some of the fan speculation on Reddit believes that a cancelation could tie into bigger issues at Embracer Group.

Embracer Group Is Closing Several Studios Embracer Group had spent several years acquiring game studios, but after an unannounced $2 billion deal fell through and caused its shares to rapidly drop by 40 percent, it announced that a financial restructuring would result in the closure of many of these, alongside laying off employees and canceling many titles that are currently in development. Saints Row developer, Volition Games, was one of the first to close, with an announcement on the official Volition X (formerly Twitter) account confirming it would shut down immediately on September 1, 2023, not long after the studio celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Therefore, it's highly likely that the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake could be a casualty of this, especially with such a troublesome development. #SaveKOTOR is currently trending on X as fans are keen to show Embracer Group that there is still a huge interest in the title and that it is worth saving. Considering the cost behind developing a Star Wars title and how much money has likely been spent on the title already, it's possible that this may not be enough to encourage the studio in such a dire financial situation.

