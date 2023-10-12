'Look what you made me do': Taylor Swift attends film premiere, moves up release

LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift premiered her Eras Tour concert film in front of fans and celebrities on Wednesday, shortly after announcing that the movie would debut a day early because of "unprecedented" ticket demand.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" was set to open in theaters worldwide on Friday, but high interest prompted Swift to add earlier screenings in some markets. "Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!" the "Anti-Hero" singer wrote on social media.Late, Swift stepped on to a red carpet in a strapless pale blue gown for the film's world premiere.

