Lonnie Walker getting chance to make needed Nets impression against ex-Lakers team

Now, they can finally start bringing some of that fight to other teams, opening the preseason Monday against the Lakers at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s great. There’s a lot of grit and grind with this team, a lot of guys who feel like they’re underdogs, got a chip on their shoulder,” Lonnie Walker IV said. “So the competitive nature of our practices are one-of-one.”The shooting guard averaged 11.7 points in the regular season and 10.6 on 38.9 percent from 3-point range in the Lakers’ Western Conference semifinal win over Golden State.

“ still family at the end of the day; grew a bond with them, so it’s nice,” Walker said. “But I’m here. I’m a Nets fan now. I’m over here. We’re trying to play our best individually and as a team and, you know, continue to grow.”While there is open space on the camp roster, fighting for spots in the rotation is going to be tough with a fairly set top-seven. headtopics.com

“He has ability to get to the rim. We want him to emphasize that first, then the ability to stretch the floor for us, so we want those quality shots on the offensive end. And then he’s got to be a guy that’s detailed on the defensive end, can’t miss the box out, has to have great closeouts, has to be a great team defender.”“Excitement.

Vaughn and several players attended Game 1 of the WNBA Finals between the Liberty and Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. The Liberty, who lost 99-82, are also owned by Nets team owner Joe Tsai. headtopics.com

