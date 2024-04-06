Longtime host Pat Sajak to leave 'Wheel of Fortune' after over four decades

It's an end of era for 'Wheel of Fortune' longtime host Pat Sajak - and for fans of the iconic game show . After more than four decades as host, Sajak’s final episode will air on Friday, June 7, according to Deadline. The farewell episode was taped on Friday. ' WHEEL OF FORTUNE ' FANS BEG PAT SAJAK 'S DAUGHTER MAGGIE TO HOST SHOW WITH VANNA WHITE In June 2023, Sajak announced he was exiting the show. 'Well, the time has come,' Sajak wrote in a statement.
'I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).' ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’S VANNA WHITE DOESN'T WANT TO THINK ABOUT' THE END OF GAME SHOW WITH PAT SAJAK In 1975, the game show premiered with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford leading the show as hosts. It was not until 1982 that Sajak and Vanna White stepped in as co-host
