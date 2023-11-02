Granger, a Republican whose district includes much of western Tarrant County and Parker County, made history in 1997 when she becamelead the powerful House Appropriations Committee. Before joining Congress, Granger served as on Fort Worth City Council and as Fort Worth’s first woman mayor. She is a lifelong Fort Worth resident, according to a biography on her congressional website.

Granger previosuly worked as a high school journalism and English teacher and was a small business owner. “Kay Granger is living legend among us because of her steadfast leadership and the many contributions she has made to this region through her public service,” he said in a statement.338-acre island and San Antonio style river walk

“Despite our policy differences, I am incredibly proud to work alongside her to deliver results on a number of key priorities for our shared hometown of Fort Worth,” said Rep. Marc Veasey, a Fort Worth Democrat who has worked Granger on the project, in a post on X. “I am grateful to call her a friend, and I wish her all the best in this new chapter.

Granger’s term ends in 2024, opening up what could be a long list of potential contenders for her seat. Candidate filing begins Nov. 11 in Texas and runs through Dec. 11.Whoever succeeds Granger in Congress must be focused on results and not rhetoric to continue her legacy of promoting Tarrant County’s economic development and quality of life, said Ramirez, a Tarrant County commissioner. He was focused on the commissioners court but didn’t rule out a run.

