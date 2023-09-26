‘Longmire’ Is the Perfect Show for Fans of 'Yellowstone' and Westerns

If you're looking for the perfect neo-Western binge while 'Yellowstone' is away, look no further than the far-superior 'Longmire.' What Is 'Longmire' About? First premiering on A&E in 2012, Longmire could probably be described as "your dad's favorite TV show," and there's certainly some truth to that.

It's easy to attribute the recent success of the Western genre to a series like Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone. As one of the most-watched television shows of our day, not to mention the general hype surrounding the Dutton family, it's hard to ignore the real and lasting impact of the Paramount Network's flagship show. Though, unbeknownst to some, there was one neo-Western crime drama that ran on A&E (and later Netflix) before Yellowstone was even on our radar. That show was none other than Longmire, a series that leaves Sheridan's cowboy drama in the dust.

What Is 'Longmire' About? First premiering on A&E in 2012, Longmire could probably be described as "your dad's favorite TV show," and there's certainly some truth to that. Nevertheless, the Western mystery series (which starred Robert Taylor as the titular Sheriff Walt Longmire) is one-of-a-kind, featuring a stellar cast, cleverly thought-out plots, and complex overarching mysteries that keep your attention. Sadly, A&E canceled the series after its third season, but it soon found new life (and a new audience) when Netflix saved the show in 2015, producing three more seasons before the end.

Like Dark Winds or Joe Pickett, Longmire is based on a series of best-selling Western novels. Written by Craig Johnson, the Longmire books are a bit different from the show (though the books are still going strong, currently on the 25th release with 2023's The Longmire Defense), but the basic idea is still the same. An aged Wyoming Sheriff solves crimes across his overly large (yet small in population) county, occasionally venturing onto the local Cheyenne Reservation when necessary. Partnered with Vic Moretti (Katee Sackhoff), Branch Connally (Bailey Chase), and "Ferg" (Adam Bartley), there isn't a case Walt can't solve, though it's exhilarating watching it all play out.

Walt Longmire Needs To Solve His Wife's Murder Along for the ride are Walt's lawyer daughter Cady (Cassidy Freeman) and his best friend Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips), a member of the Cheyenne Nation. These two are the bedrock of Walt's life, paramount to getting him back in the world. You see, when the series starts, our hero is mourning the death of his wife, who supposedly died of cancer. But, in true mystery series fashion, it turns out that Martha was actually murdered, and Walt isn't sure by whom. Though that was an original idea developed for the show (in the books she really does die of cancer), it wasn't the only significant-but-successful departure from Johnson's original works.

Alongside Walt's allies is his most recurring enemy, the Cheyenne businessman Jacob Nighthorse (A Martinez), an original character constructed just to rattle our hero's bones. A consistent foil, Nighthorse is one of those characters you just love to hate. He's slippery and fine-tuned, but meticulously layered, genuinely wanting what's best for his own people. The conflict between these two is unparalleled and plays more like an antagonistic (and completely platonic) ring each other's necks. Oh, and it's worth noting that Zahn McClarnon of Dark Winds and Reservation Dogs fame thrives as Cheyenne Tribal Police Chief Mathias, foreshadowing the actor's continual career in fictional law enforcement.

Walt Longmire Is a True Western Hero But above it all, Longmire stands tall largely because of its hero. Walt Longmire is one of those characters you wish was real, not necessarily because you'd want to interact with the reclusive Sheriff on the daily, but because you're confident in his sense of justice. As the Western star of the aptly titled series, Walt is one of the more complex cowboy lawmen to ever hit the screen, big or small. On one hand, he's a stoic force to be reckoned with, able to make the hard choices if necessary. On the other, he's a learned problem solver gifted in the art of deduction.

Take the Season 4 episode "Help Wanted," for instance. Aside from putting a handful of potential deputies through a rigorous training and testing process, Walt requires each of them to read John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men. The lawman's hope is that how each of them responds to the Depression-era classic's trademark ending might better reveal their character, and reveal any potential red flags. Only Walt Longmire would think of something like that. It's no wonder that the episode's writer Tony Tost (who also wrote Season 1's "Dog Soldier") later went on to create the tragically short-lived Depression-era series Damnation.

But that's not all that makes Walt Longmire one of the most memorable Western leads. The character's deep sense of morality coupled with his extreme loyalty to those he cares for often makes his job more complicated than it has any right to be. You'd think a small-town Sheriff wouldn't have to deal with the sorts of crime seen on Longmire, and even if sometimes it feels a bit fantastical, Walt's clear-cut response and willingness to see things through, no matter the lengths he has to go, is part of the show's (and the character's) ever-growing charm.

'Longmire' Handles Native American Representation With Care Part of what makes Longmire essential viewing for any fan of the genre is how the show handled its Native American characters. Care and authenticity don't even begin to cover it, and the longer the series goes, the more it expands on and explores the Cheyenne Nation. Of course, much of this is seen through the eyes of Henry Standing Bear, who serves not just as Walt's best friend but as his general liaison to the reservation. When prepping for the role, actor Lou Diamond Phillips even traveled to the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in Lame Deer, Montana to ask for the blessing of those he would be representing.

Longmire was never afraid to tackle the hard issues when it came to reservation life. Issues of racism, poverty, drug abuse, and rape are commonplace on the show, which aimed to shed light on these tough stories. But unlike some movies or shows that harp only on the negative, Longmire finds ways to also share the good, largely through the Cheyenne people's strong sense of community and duty toward one another. Henry and Nighthorse might often be on opposite sides, but they still fight for the same goals: the betterment of their people.

Well-rounded characters like Mathias, Nighthorse, May Still Water (Irene Bedard), and Graham Greene's awful Malachi Strand only add to the series' mythos, refusing to allow caricatures and stereotypes to be the traditional representations of these people. Sure, Taylor Sheridan might have some interesting Native-led plotlines on Yellowstone (though the prequel 1923 does a better job), but Longmire tackled many of these issues long before. No wonder Longmire co-creator John Coveny was attached to the Paramount series' first two seasons.

'Longmire' Is a Mix of Western Drama and Police Procedural But for as much as Longmire is a Western, and make no mistake it rightfully leans into that role, it's formatted the same way as your standard police procedural. While Yellowstone and other neo-Western shows like it are very serialized, Longmire walks a fine line between carrying over greater plotlines and telling a compelling and meaningful mystery every week. Not unlike the Craig Johnson novels themselves, each episode stands well enough on its own, but together they reveal a clear and bigger picture.

Fans of police procedurals are bound to fall in love with Longmire for many of the same reasons they're invested in your standard network cop drama. There's a beautiful simplicity in keeping to the formula, and even once the series moved to Netflix and began to play around with runtime, you can still pick episodes out of a hat and enjoy them as their own (mostly) complete stories. A lost art in television nowadays, most shows, including Taylor Sheridan's own 1883 miniseries, brand themselves as being extended movies rather than taking advantage of the weekly refresh that TV offers. Thankfully, Longmire doesn't fall into those same trappings.

By the end, the show does get a bit more focused on the serialized plot, but by that time it's both welcomed and expected. After everything our favorite fictional sheriff has gone through, he deserved to see his tenure through to the end any way he saw fit. Oh, and if you're worried that this is one of those shows that's great until the end, leaving one without any satisfying payoff or catharsis, don't be alarmed. The series finale, "Goodbye Is Always Implied," is one of the best hours of the show, and gives our hero the satisfying cowboy ending he deserves.