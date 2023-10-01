Longhorn band pays tribute to Selena in halftime performance

– The University of Texas at Austin Longhorn band paid tribute to the queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla, during their halftime performance Saturday afternoon.

The band performed during the university’s home game against the Kansas Jayhawks, where they won 40 to 14. Many attendees in the stadium captured the moment the musicians aligned on the field to spell Selena’s name as they performed her music.

In the stands was Quintanilla’s sister Suzette, who posted a video of the performance on her Instagram story. In the post, Suzette tagged the university and used the heart emoji in Selena’s signature purple shade.

Suzette Quintanilla posts Instagram story of Selena tribute at University of Texas game against Kansas Jayhawks.The Longhorn Band had previously paid homage to Selena with a performance of “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Como La Flor” at the 2019 Sugar Bowl. headtopics.com

One thing is for certain -- the Texas Longhorn Band would do "anything for Selena's" and Texas loved it!