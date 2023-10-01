Long-time Westfield swimming coach, sports writer Bruce Johnson dies at 77

Johnson was a state championship-winning coach, authored three books and covered high school sports for 50 years He was a championship swimming coach, an author and a historian while mixing in 50 years as a sports writer. Johnson, a resident of Longhorn, Pa., died on Sept. 21 after a lengthy illness. He was 77.

Oct. 01, 2023

Westfield High School swimming coach Bruce Johnson climbs out of the pool after his team won the Westfield versus Cherry Hill East NJSIAA Public A boys swimming final held at the College of New Jersey in Ewing on Saturday. 3/01/03 STAR-LEDGER/ED MURRAY HSSPORTS SLJoe Zedalis | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

He was a championship swimming coach, an author and a historian while mixing in 50 years as a sports writer.

In whichever role he served, Bruce R. Johnson had an unmistakable passion for high school sports and the athletes who played them.

Johnson, a resident of Longhorn, Pa., died on Sept. 21 after a lengthy illness. He was 77.

Johnson covered high school athletes in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania during his five decades in the newspaper business, divided among the Courier-News in Bridgewater, the Asbury Park Press, the Burlington County Times, the Times of Trenton, the Bucks County Courier-Times in Pennsylvania, Dorf Feature Service and the Daily Record in Morristown. Johnson retired in 2018.

However, Johnson is best known for his 13 years serving as the head boys swimming coach at his alma mater, Westfield.

Johnson led the Blue Devils to unprecedented success in the pool. Westfield won 13 county titles, 10 sectional champions and six state crowns.Hi’s Eye, a Westfield alumni newsletter

, the tenure as swim coach was “one of the highlights of my life.”

Johnson, who was a two-year swimmer during his scholastic days, brought a team mentality to an individual sport.

20000331FM 1/3 Headshot of Bruce Johnson, from Westfield, Boys Swimming Coach of the Year. 03/31/2000 PHOTO BY FARRAH MAFFAI HSSPORTS SL“We emphasized the team,” Johnson said to Hi’s Eye. “We didn’t emphasize the individuals. It’s one thing to produce great swimmers, but it’s another thing to teach them to put the team first. We had the kids willing to give up their individual glory to get the team glory.”

Johnson was not only revered at Westfield, but across the New Jersey swimming community.

“The swimming community has suffered a great loss,” former Christian Brothers head coach Mike Sullivan said. “He was the biggest proponent of swimming and high school sports this state has ever seen.”

Johnson and Sullivan started the CBA-Westfield swimming rivalry, which is still strong today.

“It is hard not to appreciate someone who is 100 percent behind the athletes,” said Steve Whittington, the Westfield girls swimming coach and the former coach at St. Joseph of Metuchen. “He was the best of us for sure.”

“To me Bruce was more than just a coach, he embodied the sport itself, Whittington said. “His knowledge, not only of the kids he coaches but the entire state was staggering. I remember talking to him about a meet that was 10 years back at the time and he knew it and could tell you what happened as if it was yesterday.”

Johnson authored a book entitled the “History of New Jersey Interscholastic Swimming” in 1986.

“He was the resource before the age of computers,” Sullivan said. “He was a walking encyclopedia. He had so much knowledge and a deep passion for swimming, He was a great friend to swimming and everyone in it. He always had time to talk with you.”

When it came to Westfield High sports, Johnson was true blue.

“He’s a Blue Devil forever,” Westfield Athletic Director Sandra Mamary said of Johnson. “He never lost sight of bleeding blue.”

Johnson was a regular at Westfield football games and could be found hanging on the fence at Gary Kehler Stadium. Johnson wrote a book “100 Years of Blue Devil Football,” The book recapped Westfield football from 1897 to 1996.

Johnson was an original trustee of the Westfield High School Hall of Fame. He was inducted himself in 2010.

Johnson tried out for football, basketball, baseball and tennis before finding his way to the swim team in his junior year. He went to Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he was the first freshman to start on the school’s basketball team.

Johnson also served on the United State Navy aircraft carrier USS Wasp and then spent four years in the Naval Reserve before coming back to Westfield to coach swimming.Johnson also authored a book entitled “Covered Wooden Grandstands,” a selection of stories about semi-pro baseball in seven states covering 100 years. The focus of the book is the Tri-County League, based in Hunterdon and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania.phillyburbs.comJohnson is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan Doan-Johnson, and their beloved cats, Bella and Max; his brother, Craig; his father- and mother-in-law, Frank and Val Doan; his sister- and brother-in-law, Barbara Doan Guynn and William Guynn; and two nephews, Steven and Brian Guynn, as well as many loving in-laws and friends.

As Johnson wished, no funeral service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Northeast Animal Rescue (PJ Potter contributed to this report.