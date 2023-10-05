Long Museum Art Collection Sale Stumbles in Hong Kong

A sale of 40 major works of art stretching from the modern period through today from the collection of billionaire Liu Yiqian and his wife, Wang Wei, fell short of expectations at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong on Thursday, generating HK$544.5 million (US$69.5 million).

The auction was among three evening sales at Sotheby’s, including a single-lot auction of a “fancy vivid” blue diamond and a contemporary sale that delivered softer-than-expected results. The larger meaning of the back-to-back sales is unclear, but could hint that appetite is softening from Asia heading into the major auctions in London and New York this fall.

Several works from Liu and Wang’s extensive collection failed to sell, including paintings by David Hockney, Stanley Whitney, Zao Wou-Ki, and a sculpture by Yayoi Kusama. headtopics.com

The most expensive lot was Amedeo Modigliani’s Paulette Jourdain, which was anticipated to fetch more than US$45 million; instead, the work sold for the equivalent of US$34.9 million, with fees. That is still the highest price paid for a work by the artist in Asia, Sotheby’s said.

René Magritte’s Le miroir universel, 1938-39, sold for HK$77.6 million, with fees, a price within its estimate range that achieved a record for the artist in Asia. The Magritte did not include a guarantee, although the Modigliani did. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

The Walking Dead Complete Collection Art Spans the SeriesLionsgate has revealed The Walking Dead Complete Collection's Blu-ray and digital art, featuring characters from across the series.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 5-Oct. 8)MIX returns to Cleveland Museum of Art and Raphael Saadiq plays the State Theatre

The big omissions at the renovated Smithsonian American Art MuseumIn museum’s redesigned modern and contemporary galleries, pop art is out, and such major artists as Diebenkorn, Ruscha and Thiebaud are erased, along with California.

Elmhurst History Museum honors Chicago depart. stores heydayElmhurst History Museum’s newest exhibit will honor the heyday of such Chicago area department stores as Marshall Field & Co., Carson Pirie Scott.

The Ring Collection 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is On Sale NowThe Ring Collection includes three films in 4K Ultra HD.

Turn the Norristown prison into a museum of justicePreservationists want to retain the building. Critics want to tear it down, saying that it symbolizes the racial inequities at heart of American history. They’re both right.