Long Island high school cancels rest of soccer season over 'systematic and ongoing' hazing

A Long Island high school scrapped the rest of its varsity boys soccer season over “systematic and ongoing” hazing that in past years contained elements of racism and antisemitism, according to a report.

Sayville School District Superintendent Marc Ferris informed parents of the decision in a letter, which was obtained by Newsday, that revealed younger players on the Sayville High School team were subjected to the abuse throughout this season.

“This decision was made as a result of findings from an internal investigation that uncovered members of our Varsity Soccer team participating in hazing activities off campus that included acts of violence and humiliation towards younger players on our team,” Ferris said,He called some students “aggressors” and said victimized teammates were not comfortable reporting the abuse to school... headtopics.com

“While these events took place off school grounds, it is our obligation as a school district to hold those who participated accountable and to send a strong message to our entire school community that hazing, discrimination, bullying, racism or antisemitism of any kind, in any possible form or Forum, is completely unacceptable and intolerable.

