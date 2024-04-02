Long Island Community Leaders Call for Safer Streets

More than 100 Long Island community leaders gathered Tuesday to call for change in the way suburban roads are designed. Many communities are missing basic safety features, which advocates say could cut down on escalating pedestrian deaths. Long Island civic and business leaders gathered to call for safer streets at a 'complete streets' summit and walking audit. Their message? Many of Long Island's downtown roads are 'deadly by design.

' 'We design roads that go through downtowns the same width as highways. And so, 15-foot expressway lanes do not belong going through downtowns where we could have 10, 11-foot lanes for walkability,' Vision Long Island's Eric Alexander said. Just steps away from where the summit was held is state Route 109 in Farmingdale, where five pedestrians were hit in the last year. 'They need to add more lights, speed bumps, speed cameras,' Stephen Caruso sai

