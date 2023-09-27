Long a city that embraced cars, Paris is seeing a new kind of road rage: Bike-lane traffic jams

Paris is a city where motor vehicles have long been king. But now, it's seeing rivers of cyclists. And with biking hitting record numbers, so too have come bike-lane traffic jams. A woman rides on the Alexandre III bridge in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

Years of efforts to turn car-congested Paris into a more bike-friendly city are paying off ahead of the 2024 Olympics, with increasing numbers of people using the French capital’s growing network of cycle lanes. (AP Photo/John Leicester)2 of 7A man rides on Rivoli street, in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Years of efforts to turn car-congested Paris into a more bike-friendly city are paying off ahead of the 2024 Olympics, with increasing numbers of people using the French capital’s growing network of cycle lanes. (AP Photo/John Leicester)3 of 7People ride on Rivoli street in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Years of efforts to turn car-congested Paris into a more bike-friendly city are paying off ahead of the 2024 Olympics, with increasing numbers of people using the French capital’s growing network of cycle lanes. (AP Photo/John Leicester)4 of 7A woman rides past the Olympic rings outside the Paris city hall, in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

Read more:

AP »

Philly Bike Ride returns to promote inclusivity, spotlight importance of bike safety in the cityThe Philly Bike ride is back in the city for the second year in a row. While the ride promotes inclusivity, it also spotlights the importance of bike safety in the city.

Long a city that embraced cars, Paris is seeing a new kind of road rage: Bike-lane traffic jamsParis is a city where motor vehicles have long been king

Houston METRO considers starting it's own bike-share programAfter the recent announcement that Houston's popular BCycle bike-share program is scheduled for closure because of funding problems, Houston METRO is considering starting it's own bike-share program.

Swiss E-Bike Manufacturer Flyer Reportedly In Dire StraitsReports suggest that Swiss e-bike brand Flyer is in trouble, citing reduced demand for e-bikes as the cause for concern.

Swiss E-Bike Manufacturer Flyer Reportedly In Dire StraitsReports suggest that Swiss e-bike brand Flyer is in trouble, citing reduced demand for e-bikes as the cause for concern.

See the USA (in Miniature) This Weekend on the 50 States Bike RideThe annual ride's top-tier route hits every state-named avenue in the District.

|

A woman rides on the Alexandre III bridge in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Years of efforts to turn car-congested Paris into a more bike-friendly city are paying off ahead of the 2024 Olympics, with increasing numbers of people using the French capital’s growing network of cycle lanes. (AP Photo/John Leicester)2 of 7A man rides on Rivoli street, in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Years of efforts to turn car-congested Paris into a more bike-friendly city are paying off ahead of the 2024 Olympics, with increasing numbers of people using the French capital’s growing network of cycle lanes. (AP Photo/John Leicester)3 of 7People ride on Rivoli street in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Years of efforts to turn car-congested Paris into a more bike-friendly city are paying off ahead of the 2024 Olympics, with increasing numbers of people using the French capital’s growing network of cycle lanes. (AP Photo/John Leicester)4 of 7A woman rides past the Olympic rings outside the Paris city hall, in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Years of efforts to turn car-congested Paris into a more bike-friendly city are paying off ahead of the 2024 Olympics, with increasing numbers of people using the French capital’s growing network of cycle lanes. (AP Photo/John Leicester)5 of 7A man rides past a bicycle counter in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Years of efforts to turn car-congested Paris into a more bike-friendly city are paying off ahead of the 2024 Olympics, with increasing numbers of people using the French capital’s growing network of cycle lanes. (AP Photo/John Leicester)6 of 7Youths ride on a bicycle in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Years of efforts to turn car-congested Paris into a more bike-friendly city are paying off ahead of the 2024 Olympics, with increasing numbers of people using the French capital’s growing network of cycle lanes. (AP Photo/John Leicester)7 of 7A woman rides past Paris city hall, in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Years of efforts to turn car-congested Paris into a more bike-friendly city are paying off ahead of the 2024 Olympics, with increasing numbers of people using the French capital’s growing network of cycle lanes. (AP Photo/John Leicester) |

A woman rides on the Alexandre III bridge in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Years of efforts to turn car-congested Paris into a more bike-friendly city are paying off ahead of the 2024 Olympics, with increasing numbers of people using the French capital’s growing network of cycle lanes. (AP Photo/John Leicester)1 of 7

A woman rides on the Alexandre III bridge in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Years of efforts to turn car-congested Paris into a more bike-friendly city are paying off ahead of the 2024 Olympics, with increasing numbers of people using the French capital’s growing network of cycle lanes. (AP Photo/John Leicester)