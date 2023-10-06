Londres llama: Bills viajan a Inglaterra para partido como 'locales' contra los descansados Jaguars

a”. Nada mal para alguien del centro de California al hacer referencia a cómo se advierte a los viajeros del tren subterráneo de Londres que no tropiecen con el espacio entre el andén y el vagón al entrar y salir en cada estación.

“Creo que lo descubriremos el domingo”. Buffalo podrá estar en una racha después de hacer derrotado con facilidad a sus últimos tres rivales por un margen combinado de 123-33. Pero la singularidad del entorno es motivo de pausa incluso para un equipo que está acostumbrado a enfrentar peculiaridades.

Bills' high-scoring offense takes flight in traveling to play Jaguars in LondonJosh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' high-scoring offense is taking flight across the Atlantic for a “home” game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The Bills have won three straight and lead the NFL in having outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 84 points. The Jaguars will become the first team to play consecutive games outside of the United States following a 23-7 win over Atlanta at London's Wembley Stadium last week. Jacksonville has a 5-5 record in games played in London, while the Bills are 0-1 after losing to the Jaguars in 2015.

London Calling: Bills head to England for a 'home' game against the well-rested JaguarsThe Buffalo Bills consider themselves the home team in designation only in traveling to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. While the Bills were scheduled to arrive in London on Friday morning, the Jaguars have been in town for a week following a 23-7 win over Atlanta at Wembley Stadium. Bills coach Sean McDermott acknowledged the Jaguars have the advantage. Jacksonville has played regularly in London since 2013 and will become the NFL's first team to play consecutive regular-season games outside the United States. The Bills have won three straight since a season-opening loss, while the Jaguars are 2-2.

Same name game: QB Josh Allen vs. linebacker Josh Allen when Bills face Jaguars in LondonIt’s Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen Part II on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. One Josh Allen is the star quarterback for Buffalo. The other Josh Allen is a star linebacker for Jacksonville. The only other time they played against each other the Jags won 9-6 two years ago and Jacksonville's Allen had an interception, a sack and a fumble recovery. They’re linked not just because of their names, either. Both were selected by their respective teams at No. 7 overall — Allen the QB in the 2018 NFL draft and Allen the linebacker one year later.

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau out for game against Jaguars in LondonBuffalo defensive end Greg Rousseau was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a foot injury. Bills coach Sean McDermott announced it Friday. Rousseau had two sacks in Buffalo’s 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins but hasn’t practiced this week. He has three sacks on the season and one forced fumble. The team hasn’t announced any changes in Von Miller’s status. McDermott says the edge rusher is “one day at a time' ahead of the matchup in London.

Jaguars vs. Bills: Greg Rousseau Ruled OutThe Jaguars will see another defensive starter for the Bills sit out of Sunday's game.

Jaguars vs Bills Odds, Picks, and Predictions Week 5: Kincaid Shines in LondonNFL predictions, picks, and odds for Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills. NFL Week 5 betting best bet and game analysis.