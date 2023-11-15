Londoner asks New York City to be his friend, gets rejected

In the city so nice they named it twice, this outsider struggled to find a pal while walking the mean streets. With plans to relocate from his home city of London to Brooklyn in spring 2024, Lee Thompson, 41, politely asked the Big Apple: “Will You Be My Friend?” in bold letters written on a piece of cardboard.

“What the hell is wrong with you?,” spat a sassy blond in Grand Central Station, where Thompson, a married father of one, kicked off his 36-hour hunt for companionship in the concrete jungle. “I don’t want to be your friend,” added the anti-socialite, rejecting the dejected Brit’s request for connection. handing out “friend résumés” — flyers denoting the benefits of being his buddy, made complete with references from his wife, Radha — and holding up his handmade sign in train stations, on the subway, on street corners and in iconic city park

