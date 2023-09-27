London office market in 'rental recession' as vacancies hit 30-yr high

London's embattled office market is in 'rental recession' as volumes of empty space across the capital's West End, City and Canary Wharf business districts hit a 30-year high, analysts at Jefferies said on Wednesday. "Retail was technology's first casualty and we think offices are next. Utilisation has shrunk and landlords are losing pricing power as tenants offload surplus space," the analysts said.
Jefferies estimated West End vacancies of 7%, with rates in the City and Canary Wharf at 10% and more than 20% respectively, with the tipping point for a rental recession historically around 8%.
, Jefferies estimated a 20% contraction in London office usage due to post-pandemic hybrid working and increasing occupier preference for greener buildings in the suburbs.
