Busy spots in London are being brightened up by the work of British-born artist and designer Adam Nathaniel Furman who is on a mission to create quality background art. 'I have a great passion for colourful interventions in public space that are beautifully crafted,' Furman said. Artist and designer Adam Nathaniel Furman poses next to "Click Your Heels Together Three Times", an art installation they designed in Canary Wharf, where they added technicolour stripes to the underside and pillars of a bridge in London,...

Artist and designer Adam Nathaniel Furman poses next to "Click Your Heels Together Three Times", an art installation they designed in Canary Wharf, where they added technicolour stripes to the underside and pillars of a bridge in London, Britain September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Mills/File photoLONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Busy spots in London are being brightened up by the work of British-born artist and designer Adam Nathaniel Furman who is on a mission to create quality background art. "I have a great passion for colourful interventions in public space that are beautifully crafted," Furman said.

"I love to work in interesting contrast with the surroundings ... in a positive dialogue," the 40-year-old said while stood in front of their work in the Canary Wharf business district, where they have dressed the underside of a bridge in technicolour stripes.

Read more:

Reuters »

Crash shuts down busy intersectionIt's expected to be closed for several hours more.

Electric bike rider dies after being hit by car on busy N.J. highway, police sayThe man was 33 years old.

We’re expecting a very busy Meta Connect this year.The Connect keynote starts in about 20 minutes, and it’s likely to be a busy one! We’re obviously going to hear all the details on the Quest 3, potentially see some new Ray-Ban Stories glasses, and there will definitely definitely definitely be a lot of talk about generative AI. Meta doesn’t typically get mentioned alongside ChatGPT and Bing and even Snap’s My AI stuff... but you can bet it would like to change that. Personally all I want is for the Portal line to come back. But I don’t think I’m getting that one.

I'd Watch the Second Republican Debate but I'm Busy Washing My HairWhy should voters waste two hours of their lives listening to a bunch of future also-rans yap at each other as the elephant in the room stomps all over them?

Very busy hurricane season continuesVery busy hurricane season continues

Hurricane season has been busy, and it has 2 months leftRina will form soon, then things may be relatively quiet.

[1/2]

Artist and designer Adam Nathaniel Furman poses next to "Click Your Heels Together Three Times", an art installation they designed in Canary Wharf, where they added technicolour stripes to the underside and pillars of a bridge in London, Britain September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Mills/File photoLONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Busy spots in London are being brightened up by the work of British-born artist and designer Adam Nathaniel Furman who is on a mission to create quality background art. "I have a great passion for colourful interventions in public space that are beautifully crafted," Furman said.

"I love to work in interesting contrast with the surroundings ... in a positive dialogue," the 40-year-old said while stood in front of their work in the Canary Wharf business district, where they have dressed the underside of a bridge in technicolour stripes.

In the London Bridge area, another of Furman's projects "A Thousand Streams" is taking shape on a long concrete wall being decorated with an intricate handmade mosaic.

Furman designed the piece for the London School of Mosaic, whose volunteers are working on it with completion expected in 2024.

As for the future, Furman would like to add to the landscapes of cities around the world, saying it is often artwork people value in their surroundings the most.

Reporting by Sarah Mills; Editing by Alison Williams