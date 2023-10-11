London DJ Jyoty Shares Her Top Club Tracks

is here for you. Each month we invite a guest DJ to curate an exclusive playlist that will keep you going from pre- to post-game. For October 2023, London-based DJBefore Jyoty became a household name in the London rave scene she was a fan first.

Attending a Jyoty set means being prepared to dance to everything, and you can use her hour-long Boiler Room stint as a brief example: her high-energy selections traversed Genuine’s “Pony” and Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and vibrant carnival cuts, afrobeats, and Punjabi club deep cuts.

Coming up, the DJ is set to join a superstar slate of headliners including Honey Dijon, DJ Koze, and more at Morocco’s Oasis: Into The Wild music festival, kicking off Oct. 27-29. Hear her playlist below and read on for her thoughts about each of the songs.My good friends' first original production as a release and it's just so perfect to play on a banging sound system. headtopics.com

Read more:

NylonMag »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Professor (Teaching & Research) - London (Greater) (GB) job with Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) | 12807456Queen Mary is recruiting 10 full Professors to establish their research groups at the University. These permanent academic positions will further strengthen our rapidly expanding, world leading research following an excellent performance in the latest UK Research Excellence Framework (REF 2021) in which Queen Mary was ranked 7th in the UK. Queen Mary provides an outstanding environment for collaborative research, linking with colleagues across all three faculties and supported by partners

Bills reflect on self-inflicted errors, face uphill battle after Milano injury in London showdownLONDON (WHAM) Typically, when a team loses a game, they learn from it and move onto the next one. Yet, the Bills lost more than just a game Sunday.

Pederson walks back comments suggesting Jaguars could play consecutive games in London annuallyThe Jacksonville Jaguars adjusted well to spending nearly two weeks in London. They handled the long flight, the jet lag and the lengthy hotel stays. Winning both games surely made it more palatable. The highly successful trip also may have set the stage for the small-market franchise to play more back-to-back games overseas. Coach Doug Pederson raised eyebrows following a 25-20 victory against Buffalo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday by saying “it's relatively safe” to believe the Jags wo

21 Savage Announces First-Ever U.K. Concert at London's O2 ArenaThe rapper, born in London but raised in Atlanta, has recently been deemed a “lawful permanent resident” of the U.S., allowing him to travel internationally

Tennessee Titans heading to London to play the Ravens at key point in seasonThe Tennessee Titans find themselves at a critical point coming off their third straight road loss this season. They’re at home only once in a seven-week span. Technically they’re the home team Sunday in London against the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans haven’t won away from Nashville since Nov. 17 at Green Bay. Their 23-16 loss at Indianapolis has them mired at the bottom of the AFC South. They have lots of issues to fix before finishing this season with five of the final seven at home. Coach Mik

Mounting defensive injuries threaten to derail the Bills after sluggish loss to Jaguars in LondonInjuries to Bills linebacker Matt Milano and tackle DaQuan Jones further deplete the Buffalo Bills defense and threaten to derail the team's Super Bowl aspirations. Both players are out indefinitely and will require surgery after being hurt in a 25-20 loss to Jacksonville in London. While the defense held its own in the loss, Buffalo's offense started sluggish in what could be blamed on jet lag. The Bills are 3-2 and need to rest up and regroup upon returning home in preparing to play the New Yo