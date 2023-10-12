Lola Kirke's 'He Says Y'all' Is A Country Hit For New Yorkers

Lola Kirke is your favorite New Yorker making contemporary country music. Kirke’s music has always had country sensibilities: longing melodies, slide guitars, and a palpable sense of the past. But for her Elle King-produced EP,, out February 16, Kirke wanted to channel country radio hits of today, not yesteryear.

“I love storytelling. I love the hooks; I love the sounds; I love the tropes. But also I think that there’s something kind of problematic for other people about not being from the country, so to speak, and being from New York,” Kirke tells NYLON about the EP. “I wanted to be self-aware of those choices in these songs. And ‘He Says Y’all’ is the most straightforward version of that.

NYLON spoke to Kirke about “He Says Y’all,” her country music curiosities, and about watching Elle King busk in Washington Square Park when they were teenagers.I'm from New York City and I fell in love with country music many years ago and have always kind of made country-inspired music. With this latest EP I wanted to commit and go full country. headtopics.com

With “He Says Y’all,” I wanted to own that I am from New York, which is a line in the song. It's kind of strange that I look this way from New York City. I also want to give permission to people to explore things that are kind of beyond where they come from.Absolutely. I mean, I have nothing to hide, and I think the sense of humor is something that really drew me to the genre to begin with.

Is there a moment when you realized you wanted to make something that was so much more overtly contemporary? I live in Nashville most of the time and I was listening to country radio, and I did honestly find myself very drawn to bro country, just because I feel like there’s a science behind those songs that makes them stick in my head. I was like, I want to, just as an experiment, as an exercise, try my hand at writing a bro country song. headtopics.com

