Loki Season 2 Will Feature The Return Of An Unexpected MCU Phase 4 Villain

One villain from Phase 4 of the MCU has been confirmed to be returning in Loki season 2. Loki season 1's finale ended with the announcement that season 2 was already in development, with the entire principal cast returning for the continuation of the God of Mischief's Disney+ adventure.

During an interview with Variety, Loki's executive producer Kevin Wright revealed that Jonathan Majors won't only be portraying Victor Timely in Loki season 2, but will also be reprising the role of He Who Remains. Majors' debuted in the MCU as He Who Remains in Loki season 1's finale, revealed to be the man-behind-the-curtain of the TVA who had tasked himself with maintaining the Sacred Timeline. He Who Remains was seemingly killed by Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie in Loki season 1, but Variety confirms that he will be returning in the Loki season 2 cast. It's currently unclear to what extent He Who Remains will have a role in the upcoming season.

The full cast has returned, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw as former TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer and Eugene Cordero as TVA functionary Casey. And Majors returns as well as He Who Remains, in addition to another Kang variant, a 19th-century inventor named Victor Timely.

Will Other Kang The Conqueror Variants Appear In Loki Season 2? The confirmation of He Who Remains' return is exciting, as it was previously thought that Majors would only be portraying Victor Timely in Loki season 2 following his debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's post-credits scene. Despite Jonathan Majors' future in the MCU still being uncertain following his March arrest and assault allegations, it seems that he will have a significant role in Loki season 2, portraying at least two variants of Kang the Conqueror, the Multiverse Saga's overarching villain. His return in Loki season 2 as two different variants means that the opportunity is there for Majors to portray even more, potentially bringing back Quantumania's Council of Kangs.

After appearing as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the film's mid-credits scene saw Majors debut as hundreds of other Kang variants, including Immortus, Rama-Tut, and a version of Marvel Comics' Scarlet Centurion. This scene teased Majors' involvement as various Kang variants in several upcoming MCU projects, but there hasn't yet been any sign of him, so Loki season 2 may be the perfect place to reintroduce these interesting new villains. If Loki and Mobius embark on a journey through time in their Kang investigation in Loki season 2, they could come into contact with many variants - not only He Who Remains and Victor Timely.