‘Loki’ Season 2 Just Made a Shocking Move, So What’s Next?

The Big Picture The fourth episode of Loki Season 2 has set up severe, possibly multiverse ending implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite the continued grave warnings from O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his companions in the Time Variance Authority still try everything in their power to save the TVA, and thus the multiverse, from falling apart.

With two more episodes still on the horizon for Loki Season 2 (not to mention a mountain of new content coming in Phases 5 and 6), this likely isn't the end of Loki's journey, but it sure feels like it. Though the unexpected cliffhanger ending may seem like a cataclysmic finale, there are actually many places that the series can go from here.

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant Main Genre Superhero Rating TV-14 Victor Timely Disintegrates and the Temporal Loom Implodes in 'Loki' Season 2 The road to doing so is long and torturous, but Loki and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) find an unexpected solution to fixing the Temporal Loom in Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) — a seemingly naive and innocent variant of He Who Remains, the creator of the TVA.

With that, O.B., Victor Timely, and Casey (Eugene Cordero) get to work on a device that can repair the Temporal Loom. This is all going on while Sylvie reprimands Loki and Mobius for eating pie while the multiverse is at risk and while Ravonna and Miss Minutes brutally massacre a roomful of TVA prisoners. These events merely delay the inevitable, as the Temporal Loom is still in very real danger of collapsing, much to the horror of our humble heroes.

Just as in the first episode of Season 2, fixing the Loom requires someone to go out into the irradiated environment to fix it. Loki is the first person to volunteer to go out but is quickly interrupted by Timely, who volunteers to go out there himself. The music triumphantly swells for this seemingly heroic moment, but the audience is in for a shock when Timely disintegrates almost instantaneously, screaming in agony as it happens. Everyone back in the control room is stunned as O.B.

