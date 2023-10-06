Loki Season 2 Funko Pops Kick Off With Loki and Mobius

The second season of Loki is now streaming on Disney+, and that means there are new Marvel Funko Pops to be had. To prevent spoilers (presumably), the collection is starting off small with Pop figures of Loki and Mobius in a TVA Temporal Core suit.

Pre-orders for both of these Loki Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth and should be available here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon at some point today. New episodes of Loki air each Thursday, so we don't expect to see additions during Funko's weekly Wednesday drop events. Odds are they will continue to arrive on Fridays after a new episode airs.

Will Loki Get a Season 3? In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Loki producer Kevin Wright addressed the possibility of whether or not the show could end up getting a third season — and teased that either way, the narrative of the show will continue.

"We are certainly thinking about how we can continue to tell TVA and Loki-based stories," Wright revealed."What I would say is season one and season two were always conceived as two chapters of the same book. We want to close this book and I think there's a lot more books on the shelf, though.

What is Loki Season 2 about?Loki Season 2 on Disney+ continues Loki's redemptive adventures across the multiverse after his death in Avengers: Infinity War and escape from time in Avengers: Endgame.

