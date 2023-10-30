Loki Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: What Will Happen in the Next Episode?

season 2 episode 5 spoilers that we have learned from the official trailers released by Disney/Marvel. By analyzing the unused scenes, we can work out what could happen next.Loki, Sylvie, Mobius, and others will likely survive, and episode 5 will show one or more backstories.

Watching the trailers, we can be sure that Loki and the group will not die after episode 4’s temporal explosion. The above trailer showcases Loki time-slipping and landing outside the “Piranha Powersports” Jetski store at 00:40. Then, at 00:47 and 01:57, things at the TVA begin to “Spaghettify” (similar to how Victor Timely died).

These shots haven’t been seen in the series yet, and they don’t seem to be “misdirects” either. So, it’s likely that Loki and everything else at the TVA will begin to time slip throughout the multiverse after the temporal explosion. It will lead Loki and probably a few others to explore the backstories of characters such as Mobius. headtopics.com

In the past, Mobius could have been a Jetski sales executive, and Loki may land at his location on the Sacred Timeline in episode 5. Similarly, we could see someone like Mobius exploring who OB was on the Sacred Timeline, and so on.

Meanwhile, the next episode is also expected to showcase the fate of Ravonna Renslayer. At 01:59 in the trailer, she seems to be facingLoki season 2 could either set up season 3 or lead straight into The Kang Dynasty. To make that happen, it might bring back Victor Timely or introduce a new Kang Variant. headtopics.com

In the above Loki footage, he can be seen walking towards the temporal loom at 00:37. So, it’s possible that his time slipping would allow him to go to the past and prevent the temporal explosion, allowing Victor Timely to survive. Instead, he’d be the one to walk towards the temporal loom, as shown in the footage.

