Loki Season 2 Episode 2 Recap With Spoilers

Loki returned last week and everyone's favorite villain on a redemption journey very quickly found himself dealing with much more than the warning of He Who Remains from the end of Season 1. Chaos has hit the Sacred Timeline with the wildly expanding branching timelines causing the Temporal Loom that powers everything to be near overloading — and that could mean a catastrophic meltdown.

What Happens in Loki Season 2 Episode 2?Loki and Mobius pop out in 1977 in London on the sacred timeline looking for Sylvie, but Loki says it doesn't feel right. It's too safe, so she's probably not there. They go to a premiere of Zaniac after getting a ping on X-5's TemPad and find him living a life as movie star Brad Wolfe. Brad tries to run but Mobius and Loki catch up to him.

They take Brad back to the TVA. He had a modified TemPad and they take it to OB to check out. OB is focused on preventing a temporal meltdown and he gives them the TVA handbook and the weird TemPad and sends them off. B-15 looks for an update on the hunt for Renslayer and finds out that she wiped the data on her TemPad but they have information about the last message. headtopics.com

Brad isn't exactly cooperative and he tells Loki he is always the problem and that he's not actually special. He only makes everything worse for everyone including his mother and that he's a villain and should lean into that. Loki plays things up and tries to use it to scare Brad into talking, but it doesn't work. He just tells Loki he needs therapy.

OB goes back to the Temporal Loom to try to stabilize it, but he finds that he can't get into things. Loki goes back to Brad determined to get him to talk and reveal where Sylvie is. They bring in some sort of torture device. Mobius gets locked out and Loki seems like he's going full villain on Brad, using the device while seemingly not understanding how it works. headtopics.com

