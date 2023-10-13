Loki Season 2 Episode 2 Ending Explained

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for Loki season 2, episode 2The ending of Loki season 2, episode 2 featured a key reunion as well as some surprise twists for the MCU show.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In Loki season 2, episode 2, Loki and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) manage to track down Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal) who defied orders from General Dox (Kate Dickie), choosing instead to become a movie star on the Sacred Timeline.

Why Sylvie is Mad At Loki As seen at the end of Loki season 2, episode 2, Loki is the last person Sylvie wants to see or talk to. This is because he didn't side with her in the finale of Loki season 1. Rather than agreeing to kill He Who Remains like Sylvie wanted, Loki was far more cautious in his concern over the imminent threat was He Who Remains' variants. headtopics.com

General Dox and the Hunters’ Plan Explained Eventually, X-5 reveals the secret plans in the works from General Dox and the Hunters who remained loyal to her command. Having raided the armories of the TVA, General Dox refused to believe that anything had changed in the core mission of the TVA. According to Dox, branches from the Sacred Timeline still need to be pruned.

How Dox's Hunters Can Blow Up Whole Timelines Using several temporal charges from the TVA armories, Hunters were sent out to all the branch timelines to detonate and prune all the realities that had sprung out from the Sacred Tiimeine after Sylvie killed He Who Remains. headtopics.com

What Happened To All The Destroyed Branches As Hunter B-15 looked in horror at the TVA monitors, she confirmed that Dox and her soldiers were decimating billions of lives with every timeline they blew up. This is particularly devastating for the new multiverse that had been forming in the wake of Loki season 1.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Marvel Fans Are Distraught Over Loki & Sylvie's Ending In Loki Season 2 Episode 2Loki season 2, episode 2 arrives on Disney+ and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are emotional about Loki and Sylvie's ending in the latest episode.

'Loki' Season 2 Producer on Why Loki is Time Slipping, Season 3 PossibilitiesKevin Wright talks about Loki and Sylvie's consequences, possibilities for Season 3, why McDonald's, & introducing Ke Huy Quan to the MCU.

Loki: New Season 2 Clip Shows Loki Going Up Against X-5Loki is up to his old tricks in new Season 2 clip.

Does Loki Season 2 Episode 2 Have a Post-Credits Scene?Does Loki season 2 episode 2 continue the post-credit scene tradition?

Loki Season 2 Episode 2 Recap With SpoilersLoki and Mobius have their hands full between the overloading Temporal Loom and the hunt for Sylvie in Episode 2.

Is There a Loki Season 2 Episode 2 End Credits, Post-Credits, or Mid-Credits Scene?For those wondering if there is a Loki season 2 episode 2 end credits, post-credits, or mid-credits scene, here's the need-to-know info.