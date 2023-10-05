Loki Season 2 Episode 1 Review, Breakdown | Phase Zero Aftershow

Following the Season 2 premiere of Loki, ComicBook.com's Marvel podcast Phase Zero launched its first live aftershow series immediately following the episode, Beginning at 9:45pm ET, Phase Zero became the best place for Marvel fans to turn when their Loki episode concluded on Disney+.
The structure for Loki Season 2 bonus episodes of Phase Zero is a bit different from the traditional Phase Zero episodes. Each bonus episode starts with a recap of the latest entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, focusing in on key points from the new episodes. Then, Easter eggs consume the following breakdown, as well as the questions prompted by the new episode.
Phase Zero's Loki Season 2: Bonus Episode 1 can be watched in its entirety iin the video above. The Bonus Episode is available now on all major podcast platforms. headtopics.com
Why is Phase Zero the Best MCU Podcast for you?Launching on January 15, 2021, Phase Zero made its goal of building a fun and welcoming community of Marvel fans clear.
Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. headtopics.com